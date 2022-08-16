Wagga Tigers will be looking to finish the year off on a high when they host Leeton-Whitton this Saturday at Robertson Oval.
It has been a rebuilding year for the Tigers and coach Murray Stephenson said that his side would be hoping to finish the year off with a strong performance.
"We just want to finish the year off with a win," Stephenson said.
"We will go into this week and just enjoy our last week of the year together as a group."
The Tigers fell to Turvey Park by 10-points on Saturday, however Stephenson was proud of the effort that his side showed after going down to Griffith the week before.
"It was a big focus for us that we wanted a much improved effort," he said.
"Without getting the result we wanted, it definitely was.
"I feel for the boys in that regard, but it was much better effort."
In treacherous conditions on Saturday, there were a few standouts which will give the Tigers plenty of hope as they look to return to the Riverina League finals next year.
Lahn Shepherd continued his strong end to the year, with him the Tigers best in the loss.
Shepherd had a delayed start to the season with him not playing until round eight against Turvey Park, however has been among the Tigers best players in five of his nine games.
Brayden Bigham also had his best game for the Tigers against the Bulldogs while young Hayden Wooden also impressed Stephenson.
"Hayden has come in as a small forward," he said.
"He's a young guy and he just plays both sides of the ball so well.
"He's lively in attack, but also defends well as a small and he's a real handful."
Wooden came across from Collingullie-Glenfield Park last season and was gifted his first grade debut against the Swans.
He has made the most of his opportunity and has now kicked three goals across the two games and looks like he may have a future in first grade for the Tigers.
Justin Scarr is another young Tiger who is beginning to find his feet in first grade, after the young ruckman debuted against the Swans following the end of season injury to Henry Cook.
"He is constantly improving," Stephenson said.
"He probably didn't have the day that he did last week.
"But we will persist with him, he has got plenty of x-factor and he's a good one to have in the side."
