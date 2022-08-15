The Daily Advertiser

Plenty of talent on display in Todd Woodbridge Cup

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 15 2022 - 9:22am, first published 9:00am
PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT: Lutheran School students Quinnzaarra Sankar and Sass Cook practice their shots during a break in the Todd Woodbridge Cup at South Wagga Tennis Club on Friday. Picture: Madeline Begley

Kooringal and Wagga Public Schools, Mater Dei Primary School and Lutheran have progressed to the next stage of the Todd Woodbridge Cup.

