Plenty of talent on display in Todd Woodbridge Cup

Kooringal and Wagga Public Schools, Mater Dei Primary School and Lutheran have progressed to the next stage of the Todd Woodbridge Cup.
While wet weather posed some issues, with two days condensed into one earlier this month, Wagga's qualifying days saw plenty of quality action.
Culminating at South Wagga Tennis Club on Friday, the competition uses modified balls and courts to help the year 3 and 4 students get a fun taste of the sport.
South Wagga Tennis Club director Zac Burhop believes it is an important step.
"The event is for stage two, for years 3 and 4, and it's red ball tennis,"
"That's modified tennis on smaller courts as we want kids playing the sport and we want kids competing.
"Doing that on a full court for most kids in stage two just isn't possible so we need to have an avenue where we can have some success.
"That is why it was created and obviously as you get to years five and six that is when you expand."
Non-competitive aspects were also incorporated into the days.
The four schools have now qualified for the regional finals on October
From there two schools will progress to the state finals in Sydney in November.
Both the regional finals and the state finals were unable to be played last year due to COVID restrictions.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
