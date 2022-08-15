Young quick to fire in last challenge

The Challenge Cup hadn't even made it back from Tumut before Young put in their stake to take it off Temora for the second time this season.
With the initial holders reclaiming Group Nine's prize in an 8-4 victory in horrendous conditions at Twickenham, the Cherrypickers were swift to put their hands up again.
Young captain-coach Nick Cornish believes it only adds to a big day between the two clubs at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Not only will the winner of the clash pocket $5000 for holding onto the cup leading into finals, but will have home ground advantage with the two teams set to face off again eight days later in the first week of finals.
"It's a game we need to win to lock up a home semi and now obviously we've got the cup now," Cornish said.
"Temora are a pretty good side and even though we've had three weeks off it will be good for us straight away to play a good team.
"Last time we had three weeks off and then had a couple of easy wins and didn't really get that consistent 80-minute footy.
"At least now, whether we beat them or not, we've got Temora two weekends in a row and it will be two good games in a row."
Young haven't played since losing the Challenge Cup in their first attempt to defend it against Tumut on July 23.
Cornish hopes some hard work on the training paddock will pay off.
"I think we were our own worst enemies in that game," he said.
"I did bring the travellers up to train the Tuesday and Thursday when we were meant to play Gundi just to get those two extra sessions in and really focus on holding the ball, ball control and running some shape and structure to get that connection.
"It is hard to do when you have your two halves and fullback not there on Tuesdays.
"We were looking pretty good so I was pretty excited for the Gundi game which made it disappointing when it didn't go ahead but hopefully those sessions stay in the bank."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
