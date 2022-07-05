THE first Farrer League coaching vacancy has opened up for next year.
Coleambally coach Luke Hillier has informed the club this year will be his last at the helm.
Hillier has taken over the coaching reins solo this season after three prior years sharing the role with Mitch Carroll, firstly, and then Curtis Steele.
Hiller said the time was right for a change at Coleambally.
"For me, this is my fourth year so as a lot of other coaches would know, it's a very full on job," Hillier said.
"You never want things to get too stale either so just get another voice in and mix things up a bit, something different."
Hillier was provided with his first coaching opportunity at Coleambally, after winning a premiership during a successful stint as a player at The Rock-Yerong Creek.
He said he will be forever grateful to the club for the chance to coach.
"I've loved it. It's been great," he said.
"It's definitely been a fantastic opportunity and I can't thank the club enough.
"It's definitely a challenge, but it's a good challenge at the same time."
After a slow start to the season, Coleambally have hit form with back-to-back wins, firstly over Barellan, and then against Northern Jets last Saturday.
Hillier has taken his own game to a new level over the past couple of seasons and is yet to make a decision on his future playing plans.
The 27-year-old did put a line through seeking another coaching opportunity elsewhere, however.
"Probably not at this stage," Hillier said.
"It's one of those things that I would like to take a step back for a bit and play footy and just focus on yourself.
"When you're coaching, you've got to focus a lot on your teammates and putting other blokes first, it will be nice just to take a step back out of that role for a bit.
"It's definitely a tough gig but a good one."
Coleambally is the first Farrer League club to officially hit the market in search of a new coach.
TRYC became the first club last month to lock in their coaches for next year, reappointing Brad Aiken and Heath Russell.
It leaves seven clubs still to unveil their plans, with a number of them expected to join Coleambally in the hunt for a new leader.
Four Farrer League clubs having applied for entry into the Riverina League next season only adds further uncertainty to the coaching jigsaw puzzle.
Coleambally, chasing a third straight win, face ladder leaders Marrar at Langtry Oval on Saturday.
