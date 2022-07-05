The Daily Advertiser
Coleambally coach Luke Hillier has decided this year will be his last in the role

By Matt Malone
Updated July 5 2022 - 5:31am, first published 5:30am
Luke Hillier

THE first Farrer League coaching vacancy has opened up for next year.

