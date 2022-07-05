WAGGA rugby sevens star Corey Toole is off to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Toole, along with Batlow's Sharni Williams OAM, were both named in the Australian rugby seven squads for the 2022 Games on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Toole burst onto the international rugby sevens stage with his Australian debut late last year and has quickly established himself as one of the world's most exciting players.
Williams, 34, is the most senior member of the women's squad that will be trying to go one better than the silver medal they claimed at the Gold Coast in 2018.
The men made the quarter finals of the Tokyo Olympics last year but will arrive in Birmingham full of confidence after recently breaking a 20-year drought by defeating New Zealand to claim the London 7s tournament.
Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos congratulated the 26 players who will proudly don the green and gold in Birmingham.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"On behalf of the entire rugby community, I'd like to congratulate every athlete on their selection - today is an exciting day in their careers and their lives," Marinos said.
"The Commonwealth Games is one of the pinnacle events in the sevens program and I have no doubt every individual will represent their clubs, friends, families and country to the best of their ability.
"On behalf of everyone in the rugby family, I wish you good luck. We'll be right behind you the whole way and can't wait to see you continue to represent Australia in outstanding fashion in Birmingham."
For Toole, it capped off a big couple of months after also being signed on a two-year deal by the ACT Brumbies for the Super Rugby Pacific competition.
The Birmingham Games will be held from July 28 to August 8 with the rugby sevens competitions to be conducted from Friday July 29 through to Sunday July 31 at Coventry Stadium.
Despite making a comeback to international rugby recently, Wagga's Olympic gold medallist Alicia Lucas was not named in the women's team, while Marrar's Stu Dunbar was a notable omission in the men's squad.
Women's team: Charlotte Caslick OAM, Lily Dick, Dominique Du Toit, Demi Hayes, Madison Ashby, Tia Hinds, Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea, Maddison Levi, Teagan Levi, Faith Nathan, Sariah Paki, Jesse Southwell, Sharni Williams OAM.
Men's team: Ben Dowling, Matthew Gonzalez, Henry Hutchison, Samu Kerevi, Nathan Lawson, Maurice Longbottom, Nick Malouf, Benn Marr, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Henry Paterson, Dietrich Roache, Corey Toole, Joshua Turner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.