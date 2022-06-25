COLEAMBALLY broke through for their first victory of the season with a 29-point win over Barellan on Saturday.
The Two Blues' finals chances took a massive hit as Coleambally showed exactly what they are capable of, winning 10.12 (72) to 6.7 (43) at Barellan Sportsground.
A four-goal opening term put Coleambally in front at quarter time and they did not let the opportunity slip, going on to record a convincing victory.
Coleambally coach Luke Hillier was relieved to get the monkey off the back.
"It's a massive relief, that's for sure," Hillier said.
"It was a good win, the boys put on a very good performance this week, which was nice."
After drawing with Barellan in round two, Hillier said the Blues knew an opportunity presented for the return clash.
"It was a massive opportunity today, but it's just been week by week for us," he said.
"We haven't played to our potential so it was nice to finally put four quarters of footy together and for all the boys to put it together, it's been a tough year so it was good to get a result on the board.
"You can feel the difference already, just how the boys are acting, they're a lot happier, everyone's just over the moon and it's a lot of weight off the shoulders."
Blake Argus was Coleambally's best, kicking three goals and providing a strong presence up forward. Chris Hayes did a strong negating role on Barellan's Sean Ellis, while Bryce Hooper won a heap of contested footy.
In another injury blow for the Two Blues, Ellis left the field injured in the third term.
Josh Britliff and Jake Whyte were best for Barellan.
Full-time
Coleambally Blues 4.1 5.4 5.4 10.12 (72)
Barellan Two Blues 2.3 4.4 4.4 6.7 (43)
GOALS: Coleambally Blues: B.Argus 3, C.Steele 2, J.Hodge 2, K.Woods 2, M.Hillier 1; Barellan Two Blues: J.Mccabe 2, R.Conlan 1, R.Irvin 1, J.Brittliff 1, M.Irvin 1
BEST: Coleambally Blues: B.Hooper, C.Steele, B.Argus, L.Hillier, J.Buchanan, C.Hayes; Barellan Two Blues: J.Brittliff, J.Whyte, B.Cleaver, K.Stockton, R.Irvin, M.Irvin
