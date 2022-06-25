IT WAS a display which prompted praise from Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Nick Perryman, but forced Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi into an apology for their milestone man.
The Demons were looking for a response after last week's draw against Coolamon, and the Bulldogs keen to celebrate Tom Yates' 300th game on the right note at Maher Oval.
But a ruthless Demons spoiled the party with a dominant 22.9 (141) to 8.5 (53) victory which puts them right back in the minor premiership race, and the Bulldogs asking themselves plenty of tough questions.
As was the case in Collingullie-Glenfield Park's 46-point win in round one, their contested pressure overwhelmed the Bulldogs early as they kicked four goals in the first eight minutes.
The hosts steadied the ship to some extent for the rest of the quarter, but after that it was all the Demons.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park led by 64 at three quarter time, piled on six straight goals in the last term to lead by 100, before the Bulldogs found the last couple of goals.
The pressure all across the ground was terrific, but especially up forward.
Brad McMillan was superb and also kicked four goals, while Blake Harper (four) and Sam Stening (five) were also dangerous.
Perryman spent all week demanding a response from his side, and he couldn't be happier with the result.
"Our intensity was a lot better, we built this game up during the week as a response game and it was pleasing to get that result," Perryman said.
"Our mids were really good and our backs won some crucial one on ones early. You can tell if we're on or not from the start, and it was good to see so many boys cracking in
"We had a bit of a lull last week but Coolamon were super and they're a top side."
Mazzocchi said his side's lack of response or application when the blowtorch was applied was a concern.
"I just apologised to Tommy (Yates), it's not how you want to remember your milestone game with a big loss," he said.
"They're a good footy side and they were just cleaner and harder around the contest.
"Our blokes dropped their bundle once they got behind, they lost the care for the team and the club really.
"That first 10-15 minutes is something we need to fix up, we're letting teams get the jump.
"We've got a lot of senior players in that side now, we wanted someone to really make a stand but they just let the game go."
The win, and previously unbeaten Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's loss to Wagga Tigers, means the Demons (7-1-1) are just two points behind the Lions on the table.
COLLINGULLIE-GLENFIELD PARK 5.5 11.8 15.9 22.9 (141) def TURVEY PARK 2.1 4.2 5.5 8.5 (53)
Goals: Collingullie-Glenfield Park - Sam Stening 5, Brad McMillan 4, Ed Perryman 4, Blake Harper 4, Andrew Clifford 2, Spencer Small, Noah Harper, Matt Klemke; Turvey Park- Corey Baxter 2, Will Ashcroft 2, Luke Mazocchi, Ethan Weidemann, Callum Dooley, Tom Yates
Best: Collingullie-Glenfield Park - Brad McMillan, Blake Harper, Sam Stening, Harry Wichman, Matthew Klemke, Monty Inglis; Turvey Park - Ethan Weidemann, James White, Darcy Irvine, Ben Lewington
