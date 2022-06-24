Intensity is what Angus Crichton is looking to bring to his return to the State of Origin arena.
The Young product will join Temora junior Liam Martin in the Blues line up on Sunday after not being selected for game one.
Martin ended up being a surprise starter in game one earlier this month, after initially being named on the bench for his fourth game for the Blues.
Martin has retained his place in the second row after the 16-10 loss earlier this month with Crichton set to come off the bench as one of five changes Brad Fittler has made to his line up for game two in Perth.
Crichton, was part of the side for games two and three last season, is thrilled to be back in the fold.
"It's good to be back with the squad in a different environment," Crichton said.
"It's always a goal to get into this team and it's exciting to get back into this arena.
"There's a lot of pride representing your state, the Blues and as a kid you always aim to play Origin and it never fails to live up to the hype.
"It's always a special opportunity."
He feels having more intensity is just what the Blues need to ensure the series is still alive heading into game three in Brisbane next month.
Something that's more than fitting with the Origin atmosphere.
"We really need to make sure we're intense for the entire 80 minutes," he said.
"We just need to play our footy, play our style and I'm confident we can provide."
Crichton isn't the only Young product in the extended NSW squad with Jordan McLean also called in by Fittler for game two.
It's the first time the North Queensland prop has been involved at this level.
Both Martin and McLean were part of Weissel Cup grand finals before plotting their path to the NRL and while Crichton took a different route after attending boarding school in Sydney, he believes it only shows plenty of opportunities for aspiring players in the region.
"The Riverina is getting some numbers in here which is good," he said.
"There's a real good representation from all the Country boys with myself, Macca and Marto from down south and there's also Matty Burton and Isaah Yeo from Dubbo.
"There's a few country boys in the team and it's a pretty good message to pass on to any young guys trying to crack it from small country areas, especially the Riverina, that it is possible to get into a team like this.
"It's exciting."
It comes as Hay's Rachael Pearson was named at halfback for the standalone women's State Of Origin game in Canberra on Friday night.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
