Kangaroos look to back up win to rise up ladder

Kangaroos are looking to back up a winning performance for the first time this season in an important clash with Tumut.
The two sides are level on points heading into the clash at Twickenham on Saturday, with one point separating four teams in the middle of the Group Nine ladder.
Advertisement
Coming off an eight-point win over Brothers, captain-coach James Smart is looking for the side to do the basics right to ensure they finish the first round of the season inside the top five.
"We did the simple things well last weekend and while there is still plenty of improvement in us the only way you gradually improve is to do the simple things well," Smart said.
"I felt like we left a few tries out there as well, there were probably three cases if the last pass sticks we come away with some more points which would have been nice, but it was still good to win the hard way."
Kangaroos are expected to be unchanged for the clash but Smart, who only played around 25 minutes last week, set to have a bigger impact this time around.
"It will be a tough challenge this week, particularly in the middle of the field with some of their boys but it is a good opportunity for us," Smart said.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.