The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Kangaroos look to back up win to rise up ladder

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 23 2022 - 3:19am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Smart is looking for Kangaroos to back up with win over Brothers when they take on Tumut at Twickenham on Saturday.

Kangaroos are looking to back up a winning performance for the first time this season in an important clash with Tumut.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.