Tumut co-coach Zac Masters only rates himself a 50-50 chance of returning in time for a big clash with Kangaroos on Saturday.
Masters hasn't played since breaking his thumb in round two and with Tumut having two byes split by the June long weekend, returning for round nine clash with Kangaroos has the long-range plan.
However Masters is far from a certain starter for the match up at Twickenham.
"I'm 50-50 at the moment and I'm just hoping by the end of this week I'm confident enough to get out there and play," Masters said.
Masters has had the wiring in his thumb removed but injury is the first of the Country prop's career.
While Masters is still in doubt there is some better news on the injury front for the Blues.
Centre Dean Bristow will return after missing their last two games with a back complaint while Josh Webb should also be available after missing the 16-12 loss to Temora.
However five-eighth Jacob Toppin still needs more time due to a hamstring complaint that has ruined the start of his season and Joe Roddy is a chance to return to the top grade after playing in Tumut's Weissel Cup loss to Junee on Saturday.
Masters hopes having a few more on board will help the side who sit in fifth on the ladder with two wins to their credit.
He's particularly looking for a better defensive effort.
"We've done a lot of work on defence at training," he said.
"It's a bit different this year compared to the last couple as usually we've had some much experience while in this group we've some guys who haven't played heaps of first grade but they're learning every week.
"I think they've taken in a lot in the first half of the season and if we continue to improve our defensive structure, and have no one switching off from their job, it will help.
"A lot of it comes back to how unlucky we've been with injuries. We've had people playing in different positions or playing more game time than they have before.
"It's been a really big effort to compete every week, which we have done, but if we can get some troops back and get everyone on the paddock to string some games together."
The clash at Twickenham with Kangaroos, who are only behind them on points differential, looms as a crucial one for both sides.
After Albury's draw with Gundagai, there is only one point separating four clubs realistically fighting for two places in the final.
Masters knows it will be an important step with the winner to be in the top five at the end of the round.
"It's starting to become real competitive for positions with Kangaroos, Brothers and Albury as well with Temora above us," he said.
"Every game is crucial but we want to make sure we are able to beat these teams that are competing for fifth spot at the moment.
"Obviously we would like to be a bit higher than fifth at the end of the year so these games are pretty important."
It's an intriguing round of Group Nine with ladder leaders Gundagai taking on third-placed Temora at Anzac Park while Brothers, who are also level on points with Tumut and Kangaroos, host Albury.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
