Gundagai remain unbeaten but still haven't got the better of Albury since 2017 after the two sides played out a dramatic draw.
A penalty goal from Keanau Wighton with five minutes to play levelled things at 26-all at Greenfield Park on Sunday.
Albury had another chance late to take victory but couldn't crack the Tigers defence for a sixth time.
Both sides thought it was a point that got away but it could prove to be an important one later in the season.
"We had our opportunities but just couldn't capitalise on them," Albury captain-coach Robbie Byatt said.
"Coming up against a team like them, a really good team, to take a point away is good but we had our opportunities to take the win."
Gundagai counterpart Luke Berkrey was on the same page as he was left to rue more injury issues.
With star playmakers Nathan Rose and James Luff already on the sidelines, fullback Latrell Siegwalt limped off early with an ankle problem while Luff's replacement at hooker Zac Fairall picked up a ribs complaint.
"We had our opportunities to put them away in the second half but we are really down on troops at the moment," Gundagai captain-coach Luke Berkrey said.
"Losing Trell (Siegwalt) 20 minutes in didn't help but fingers crossed his ankle isn't too bad and while we showed some fight I thought we could have put them away but it was full credit to Albury who played pretty well.
"Every time it felt like we were on top and were going to boot away they'd crawl their way back in and get us again. There's a few areas we could be better in but to leave with a point is better than none."
The two teams went try-for-try in the first half before Sebastian Rapana scored to give Albury the lead for the first time late in the first half.
Albury had a 16-10 advantage at half-time but Gundagai soon took the ascendancy as the Tigers capitalised on Jackins Olam being sin binned.
They scored twice in the period but then let in a try as Albury levelled things once more.
Berkrey edged the Tigers back in front midway through the second half but Albury closed within two points when Jon Huggett crashed over.
Albury then turned down a penalty goal attempt from in front trailing by two with 11 minutes to play.
However they didn't make the same mistake twice, although it was a harder attempt for Wighton.
The draw sees Gundagai remain on top of the Group Nine ladder, although both Young and Temora, who they play on Sunday, are now just a point behind.
The extra point keeps Albury in fourth place as they prepare to take on Brothers, who are one of three clubs one point behind them on the ladder, at Equex Centre on Sunday.
With Englishman Jack Mallinson arriving this week, Byatt is hoping to extend a promising, if not up and down, start to the season.
"We've got the team that we want now and it will be good to get everyone together," he said. "We've only just got a new halfback and we've finally got our full squad back together again so we can keep building off that."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
