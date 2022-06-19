The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Albury hoodoo strikes again as Gundagai forced to split the points

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 19 2022 - 9:38am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN FULL FLIGHT: Lachlan Curtain Marlowe dives over for Albury's first try in their draw with Gundagai at Greenfield Park on Sunday. The Thunder still haven't lost to the Tigers since 2017. Picture: James Wilsthire

Gundagai remain unbeaten but still haven't got the better of Albury since 2017 after the two sides played out a dramatic draw.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.