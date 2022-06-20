Brothers add to winning streak

Brothers added to their unbeaten streak but it wasn't all one-way traffic against Kangaroos on Saturday.
The ladder leaders made it seven victories so far this season with a 16-6 win but there was little between the two teams throughout the clash at Equex Centre.
"We always knew we were going to be up against it," Brothers coach Chris Suckling said.
"I can't believe how Kangaroos haven't won more games, they've still got the majority of their players, but the girls came through again.
"We were a bit short on numbers but they played well."
Madison Dunn opened the scoring for Brothers to give them a 6-0 advantage at half-time.
Tries to Maisie Freemantle and Anna Falepau added to their lead before Kangaroos were given some reward for their effort as Jessica Beer crossed.
Maranda Carberry was a strong performer for Brothers, and was named players' player, however Suckling is looking for more of the less experienced players to step up as the season progresses.
"The older girls really stood up again and we'd like to see some of the younger girls start to play a bit better," he said.
"We'll keep working at it as there is still plenty we can improve on."
The loss drops Kangaroos down to fifth on the ladder, only ahead of Young on points differential heading into a clash with a resurgent Tumut outfit.
The Blues did not take part in the competition last season but sit in fourth with four wins after a 26-14 victory over Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
Tumut are one point ahead of Kangaroos and Young and level with Albury after the Thunder scored a 24-10 win over Gundagai at Greenfield Park on Sunday.
The Thunder takes on Brothers at Equex Centre on Sunday and Suckling expects another good test by a club they've played plenty of big games against in the past.
"We will be up against it with Albury this weekend," he said.
Meanwhile Temora are in second, just one win behind Brothers, after their 52-0 win over Southcity at Nixon Park on Sunday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
