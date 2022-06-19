Temora bounced back from their first loss of the season to set up a big clash with Gundagai.
After getting their colours lowered by Young, and in turn losing the Challenge Cup before the general bye, the Dragons capitalised on plenty of whistle in the first half to take a 36-6 win over Southcity at Nixon Park on Sunday.
It only took five minutes for the Dragons to hit the front, when Drew Robinson scored the first of his three tries, and despite the winless Bulls hitting back, a glut of possession ensured it was one-way traffic at half-time.
The Dragons scored three tries in quick succession to take a dominant 24-6 lead into the second half.
While captain-coach Josh McCrone thought his side struggled to find their rhythm with plenty of penalties in the clash, he was pleased with their response.
"It was very scrappy but a win is a win," McCrone said.
"I think we blew four or five tries, while they blew two when they were over the try, so there were a lot of missed opportunities both ways but it would have been good if we could get the game into a bit of a rhythm."
However once again they picked up another serious injury concern.
After Hayden Lomax dislocated his wrist in the loss to Young last time out, this time Grant Hughes had little influence over the game after injuring his ankle when the Dragons were leading 10-6.
Already missing Lomax in the middle, McCrone was impressed with how interchange players Ryan Cain and Cody Lynch stepped up to play much bigger roles for the club.
"Cody Lynch was massive as he hasn't had to play big minutes for us but came on and played 60-70 minutes in the middle too and did a really good job for us," he said.
"Cain had to play more minutes as we didn't have Hayden and then lost Grant early but they both did a great job for us."
While most of the damage was done in the second half, Temora still managed to find their way over three more times after the break.
It took a while for the execution to come, but the second half did include 10 minutes when they were short a player after Jock Ward was sin binned right on half-time for a professional foul, however back-to-back tries to Billy Reardon and James Stewart ensured the home fans had something to cheer about.
With a fifth win to start their campaign secured McCrone is looking for the side to rise to another level to take on the unbeaten Tigers at Anzac Park on Sunday.
He's hoping some better flow around the ruck will help the side after they proved no match for Young in their biggest test to date.
Meanwhile Southcity won't play again until a clash with Kangaroos on July 9.
Discipline was something they will be looking to improve during their two-week break after Temora's three consecutive tries leading into half-time all came off penalties.
They also blew a couple of good chances, including one that would have levelled the scores at 10-all in the set before the Dragons points onslaught.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
