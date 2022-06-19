The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Temora fires back quickly to post big win over Southcity

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
June 19 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CREATING DANGER: Hamish Starr tries to slice through the Southcity defence in Temora's win at Nixon Park on Sunday. Picture: Courtney Rees

Temora bounced back from their first loss of the season to set up a big clash with Gundagai.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.