Five-try haul help Wagga City blow past Ag College

John Vakatalai scored five tries as part of an impressive display by the unbeaten ladder leaders.
Wagga City showed just how high the benchmark is after cruising to a 41-5 win over Ag College at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Ag College had loomed as one of the best chances to end the Boiled Lollies winning streak, which spans back to 2019, but struggled to contain the Wagga City strike weapons.
Wagga City came into the clash expecting a big challenge from the university outfit who had only lost twice so far this season, including against them in round one, but coach James Beaufils couldn't have been happier with their display.
"It was good to front up on social media, or whatever the boys get into, had a lot of chat from Aggies and it was good after they had so many SIRU reps to put on a good performance," Beaufils said.
"It was probably the most enjoyable day of footy as a coach."
Vakatalai crossed for Wagga City's last five tries, with his streak only broken by Ryan Greenaway crossing for Ag College's lone try.
Vakatalai took the honours with his sheer speed but Beaufils was also impressed with how Jesse Bellchambers adapted to a new role at inside centre to help spark so many of their attacking raids.
"He's unreal," Beaufils said. "He's just so quick but it does come off the back of Bellchambers, who I thought was unbelievable, and Noa (Rabici). The centre pairing from those two was fantastic and I think Bellchambers is turning into an incredible little footy player, which is really good to see.
"Those two do the hard work and then get the ball to him (Vakatalai) with a bit of space and no one can touch him. I think he's the quickest player in the competition by a yard."
Beaufils has been tinkering with a few different combinations but Bellchambers in the 12 jumper is one that might stick as they club plans for a future without Peter Little.
Not only did Vakatalai destroy Ag College with pace but Monson Tuvale was almost unstoppable through the middle of the field.
The loss sees Aggies slip back to fifth but only on points differential after Albury also failed to pick up any points from their clash with third-placed Griffith
They will be looking to hit back when they host Tumut at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday while the Boiled Lollies will host CSU, who had to forfeit their trip to Leeton for second grade.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
