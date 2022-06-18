The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Five-try haul help Wagga City blow past Ag College

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
June 18 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG TALLY: John Vakatalai scored five tries as Wagga City ran out big winners over Ag College at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

John Vakatalai scored five tries as part of an impressive display by the unbeaten ladder leaders.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.