Waratahs add to gap over chasing pack

A big first-half display set Waratahs on course for another victory to ensure they remain in second place.
The Wagga side crossed for four first-half tries on their way to a 36-19 win over Tumut at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
The Bulls crossed twice in the dying stages to win the second half, but it was the only negative from another strong display according to coach Jonno Andreou.
"Tumut scored two really late tries to blow the score out but we kept them scoreless in the first half, which was nice," Andreou said.
"That was a great defensive effort but in the second half to concede 19 points means there's a few things to work on after a few lapses in defence but overall I'm pretty happy.
"Our pattern and defensive structure really worked well in that first half."
Waratahs are now two points clear of third-placed Griffith after the Blacks failed to pick up a bonus point in their win over Albury.
After their points differential took a big cut following Leeton's withdrawal Andreou believes that could make a big difference come the end of the season.
"It's a handy bonus-point victory for us as we're trying to keep on top of them with our points rather than worrying about for and against at the back end of the season," he said.
Waratahs now have a bye before taking on the now fourth placed Steamers.
Andreou expects to have captain Harry Hosegood and playmaker Gerard McTaggart back for the clash.
New recruit Luke Sweeney also impressed after starting at number eight.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
