English halfback Jack Mallinson faces a baptism of fire just days after arriving in Albury.
The 20-year-old only touched down on Monday but will take on unbeaten Gundagai at Greenfield Park on Sunday.
The Thunder has been without a specialist playmaker since Queenslander Izaak Toby left the club without playing a competition match.
Despite just lobbing, Mallinson knows the spotlight shines on all playmakers and is looking to rise to the task.
"It just comes with the position really, I've played it all my life, so I'm used to the expectations of trying to perform," Mallinson said.
Mallinson will look to quickly combine with the players on his side of the field.
The Thunder have had an extra training session this week to help him adjust.
"Ideally I like to control the team, tell everyone what I expect from them," Mallinson said.
"I like to run the ball if the gap opens and execute the space and try to kick as well as possible."
Albury have tried plenty of halfback options throughout the season.
However captain-coach Robbie Byatt was keen to get a more permanent partner for five-eighth Paul Karaitana in the playmaking ranks.
"I've been looking for an actual halfback - not like myself - but a full-time seven and found the bloke we wanted," Byatt said.
"He's a genuine seven and from what I've seen of his highlights he's a good younger player with a good kicking game and I think he'll really straighten our team up."
Albury brought up their second win of the season heading into the general bye.
Byatt hopes they can rise to the Tigers challenge, a team they have a strong recent record over.
"They are a strong team, even stronger than last year, so it will be a tough match but it will be good to see where we are at," he said.
"We've got a bit of a string of games now so hopefully we can keep winning."
