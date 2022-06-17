Injuries add to tough start for Southcity

Southcity are still striving for a more complete performance as they hunt their first win of the season.
The Bulls have been on the end of some big scorelines so far this season, but captain-coach Kyle McCarthy doesn't believe it's a true indication of their efforts so far.
He is hoping they can start to turn that around up against a Temora outfit looking to hit back from their first loss of the season at Nixon Park on Sunday.
"We just can't have any lapses," McCarthy said.
"We are in games for 60 minutes and then we go to sleep for 10 minutes and all of a sudden there's four tries back-to-back and the scoreline looks like crap."
They've also got a number of injury concerns.
Scott Bowden is out after damaging his pectoral muscle in their 44-10 loss to Gundagai before the general bye.
Rebel Price is unavailable while Nick Skinner is trying to deal with a groin complaint.
"Skin's groin is still struggling so he's 50-50 for the game," McCarthy said.
It comes as Brody Tracey is already sidelined with a knee complaint.
However they welcome back Clarrie Harris after he made a promising start to first grade before a string of schoolboy representative commitments.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
