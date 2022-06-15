Double injury blow for Gundagai

Gundagai are unbeaten on top of the Group Nine ladder but have been dealt two massive blows over the general bye which are expected to be far reaching implications.
Not only is star recruit Nathan Rose's season in doubt after he ruptured his biceps in their win over former club Southcity in their last game but dual Weissel Medal James Luff is set for a long stint on the sidelines as he tries to deal with the impact of concussion.
Luff missed the 44-10 win over Southcity last month after being knocked out in their win over Kangaroos the week earlier.
The Country representative wants to give himself as much time as possible to recover.
"I'm being on the cautious side and I'm going to have some time off as I've had a few head knocks this year and want to keep everything under wraps," Luff said.
"I'm going to have a fair bit of time off as I can have a fair few weeks off and not miss that many games of football with the way the draw has come out.
"I haven't really locked in a date where I think I will be back but I just want to have a bit of time off, get my head right and be right for the back end of the year.
"I'm just going to play it by ear as I've only played four games of Group Nine this year and I've had three head knocks and one I was completely knocked out against Kangaroos so it is an ongoing concern for me so I'd rather be safe rather than sorry later down the track."
An August return looms the most likely scenario with the Tigers only playing four more times until then.
Luff is focusing on a return just before finals at this stage.
Zac Fairall shifted into the hooker in the win over the Bulls and now he'll be joined by Tyron Gorman in the Tigers spine to replace Rose for their clash with Albury at Greenfield Park on Sunday.
Gorman will come into the number six jumper after Rose's biceps issue was found to be much worse than first feared.
"We thought it was a little cork but it was still annoying him for a while after it so he went and got a scan and it turned out to be some bad news," captain-coach Luke Berkrey said.
Gundagai are still waiting on a full prognosis but Rose is their second player with the same issue after Joel Field did the same thing in round one.
Rose has been in sensational form since making the switch to the Tigers this season, but Berkrey is confident they've got the depth.
"We have some guys with some experience in his position," he said.
"Tyron has been playing great in the second row but he's excited for the opportunity to move back into the six and I'm sure he will do very well."
Gundagai are on the hunt for their first win over Albury since 2017.
The Thunder won the only clash between the two sides last season, after the Tigers gave up an 18-point lead in the 22-18 loss, and did not play the return clash due to COVID border restrictions.
Albury also didn't play when Gundagai went on to win the shortened 2020 season.
Berkrey doesn't want to focus on the surprising statistic giving the fortunes of the two sides over the period.
"I don't really know what it is nor do I care about the past, I just want to go there and play well,"
"We just want to keep playing well and the rest will look after itself."
The changes means Braith Crane is expected to have a bigger role coming off the bench while Jared Elphick and Nick McDonald have been named to make their first grade debuts.
Elphick will join older brother Jake in the side.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
