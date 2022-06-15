The Daily Advertiser
Lachlan Robertson has left North Wagga to return to Hillston for the rest of the 2022 season

By Matt Malone
Updated June 15 2022 - 7:19am, first published 2:00am
North Wagga have lost key defender Lachlan Robertson for the remainder of the season after being cleared back to Northern Riverina club Hillston.

