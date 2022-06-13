The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

East Wagga-Kooringal, Marrar and Northern Jets confirm they will apply for entry into the Riverina League

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 13 2022 - 8:58am, first published 6:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG ASPIRATIONS: Northern Jets' Henry Grinter leads East Wagga-Kooringal's Kade Rowbotham in the chase to the ball in a Farrer League game last Saturday week. Both clubs are applying to join the premier league next year. Picture: Les Smith

THREE Farrer League clubs have confirmed their intention to apply for the restructured Riverina League 'premier' competition next year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.