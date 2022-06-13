The Daily Advertiser

Harry Perryman released from hospital after heavy on-field collision in win over North Melbourne

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 13 2022 - 4:32am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Perryman

COLLINGULLIE'S Harry Perryman has been ruled out of AFL football indefinitely after suffering broken ribs in a heavy collision on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.