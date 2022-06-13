COLLINGULLIE'S Harry Perryman has been ruled out of AFL football indefinitely after suffering broken ribs in a heavy collision on Sunday.
Perryman was subbed out of Greater Western Sydney's (GWS) win over North Melbourne in the second quarter at Marvel Stadium.
It came as a result of a heavy collision with North Melbourne's Flynn Perez that saw Perryman taken to hospital at half-time.
Scans on Sunday night cleared Perryman of any internal damage but did reveal four broken ribs.
The-23-year-old will be closely monitored for the next two to three weeks and assessed from there.
Giants general manager of football Jason McCartney said the club was disappointed to lose Perryman to injury.
"It's disappointing for Harry who is always one of our most consistent players but had been excelling in a new midfield role over recent weeks," McCartney told the Giants website.
"He was typically tough and courageous when he approached the contest where he got injured and unfortunately it will sideline him for a while.
"He's had great care over the last 24 hours, and we're pleased he'll be able to return home later this week. He'll take it easy for now and we're looking forward to him returning to the field later in the year."
Perryman only a fortnight ago had enjoyed a career-best 30 disposals and a goal in the win over West Coast.
