The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Great Britain League Legend Phil Jackson celebrates milestone birthday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 13 2022 - 7:50am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONE BIRTHDAY; Phil Jackson with wife Ruth, grandson Sam and great-grandson Leo, granddaughters Hannah and Ellie, and daughters Michelle, Susan and Lynn, celebrating his 90th birthday at The Riverina Hotel on Saturday. Picture; Madeline Begley.

Wagga's Phil Jackson celebrated his 90th birthday over the long weekend, with the former Great Britain Rugby League World Cup winner joined by family and friends to celebrate the occasion.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.