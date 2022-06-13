Wagga's Phil Jackson celebrated his 90th birthday over the long weekend, with the former Great Britain Rugby League World Cup winner joined by family and friends to celebrate the occasion.
Daughter Michelle Jackson was delighted with how the day panned out, and with how many people turned up to celebrate Jackson's birthday.
"It turned out really well," she said.
"He was a pretty active member of the community when he was younger, not only with football and the Wagga Kangaroos."
Jackson although mainly known for his football exploits including winning the 1954 Rugby League World Cup with Great Britain and coaching the Wagga Kangaroos in the late seventies and into the eighties was also heavily involved in Rotary and the Wagga City rugby choir.
Many old friends popped in to see Jackson, as they haven't been able to see him over the last couple of years.
"A lot of people hadn't seen him for a long time," Michelle said
"It was great for dad and everyone else just to meet up and have a good time.
It was a really good get together and everyone said it was great."
Jackson was presented with a framed photo from his coaching days with the Kangaroos, with a number of the Old Boys present to wish Jackson a happy birthday.
"It was a good roll-out, there was quite a few people there," Michelle said.
"Bigger than what we thought which was good."
In addition to his various community groups, Jackson had also owned both the Pastoral and Imperial Hotels in Wagga.
Family from Queensland and Victoria travelled to join in the celebrations including Jackson's great grandson Leo.
Despite having such a influential impact on the Wagga community, Michelle feels her father's greatest impact was on his family.
"Besides from all of the stuff that he did for the community and the prominent figure he was, he is also a great father and a great grandfather to my children as well," she said.
"He is very family orientated."
