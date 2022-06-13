The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Eighty-four-year-old Peter Clancy looks to land a winner at Murrumbidgee Turf Club race meeting

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 13 2022 - 7:59am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Clancy

Long-time Leeton trainer Peter Clancy hopes his two mares can run big races at odds at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.