ADAM Raso made a spectacular comeback as Leeton United enjoyed a 10-1 drubbing of Cootamundra on Saturday.
Leeton travelled to O'Connor Park for the only Pascoe Cup game of the long weekend, as both clubs made up the deferred game from earlier in the season.
The reigning Pascoe Cup champions made a statement early, finding the back of the net on five occasions inside the first 20 minutes.
Raso, who decided on a mid-season comeback, led the charge with four goals in his first outing in close to 12 months.
Henri Gardner also enjoyed a hat-trick, including one brilliant effort where he successfully lobbed the Cootamundra goalkeeper from around 40 yards out.
Jackson Brody scoring on debut was another highlight for Leeton, while Bailey Carlos and Dan McKenzie also found the back of the net.
Leeton United co-coach Ross Morgan was pleased to see Raso and Gardner working so well together up front.
"Obviously it was a great result," Morgan said.
"The positives were that both Henri and Raso, their unselfishness, and willingness to work as a team meant we scored the five early goals in the first 15 to 20 minutes.
"We got caught by their offside trap early but once we broke it, they were clinical in front of goal. They took their chances and it was great to see."
With Leeton United in second spot, just four points behind Hanwood, Morgan believes the addition of Raso alongside Henri Gardner in attack can only benefit his team.
"Their work rate together in the first 20, 25 minutes, they worked so well and weren't selfish," he said.
"They put one or two on for each other, and it was all about the team, which is good to see."
Cootamundra got their goal early in the second half through an own goal. Morgan paid tribute to the way the home team came out after the half-time break.
"Credit to Coota, second half, Mick (Godbier) organised them well, they came out and there was a good 10-15 minute spell where they kept us out, caused some issues and got their goal," he said.
Leeton's win sets up a big game against fellow undefeated outfit Hanwood next Sunday, in what will complete the opening round of matches.
Leeton have won six of their first eight games, with two draws, while Hanwood have put together an eight-game winning streak with 48 goals for and just one against.
Morgan concedes a difficult trip to Hanwood awaits.
"I think it's still going to be a tough game," Morgan said despite the 10-1 win on Saturday.
"You look at their goal record, they don't concede many."
