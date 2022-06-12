SOUTHERN Inland Rugby Union coach Mark Macarthur is confident the future of the women's game in the region is bright after a strong representative showing on Saturday.
SIRU ventured into women's 15-a-side representative rugby for the first time on Saturday when they hosted South Coast-Monaro as part of the Brumbies Provincial Championship at Conolly Rugby Complex.
Advertisement
SIRU showed their potential, racing to a 14-0 half-time lead before being overrun and going down 19-14 in their inaugural showing.
To add to the positive experience, 11 SIRU players were selected in the Brumbies Country team from the performance.
Macarthur believes just a lack of experience at 80-minute rugby cost the SIRU women at the end of the day.
"It was a very close game," Macarthur said.
"Take nothing away from them, they're used to playing in those 80 minute games, for a lot of our girls, it was their first time that they've played that, or their first time in a long time that they've played that sort of set up.
"Both sides were really good. It was a very entertaining game of rugby to watch."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Griffith's Fapiola Uoifalelahi was player of the match with a phenomenal performance at number eight.
SIRU's forward pack laid the platform, particularly at the set-piece, not losing a scrum all day.
Waratahs full-back Megan Pearson, a dual-code star, also shone with a number of important tackles, while also injecting herself into space at the right times.
"The girls, regardless of the outcome, the structure that they played, the defence they were able to conduct on their own line, was really good," Macarthur said.
"It was testament to them wanting to be there and the strength we've been able to grow within the Riverina."
Macarthur said the performance from SIRU points towards a strong future for the women's game in the zone.
"All of the girls at the end of that, sometimes people feel a little bit dejected after losing a game after leading but the girls were pretty happy with how they played and it showed with the selections, we had quite a few of the ladies, regardless of the result, getting picked up in the Brumbies Country side, which was really good," he said.
"To have 11 or 12 picked, for us, that's great. Those girls will go to the next level, play with an even stronger outfit against even stronger teams and they'll bring that experience back to their clubs.
Advertisement
"The ultimate goal for Southern Inland Rugby Union is to get to a 15s competition."
Macarthur praised the women for their attitude and efforts, telling how they were already keen for next year.
The ladies selected in the Brumbies Country team will play against a Brumbies City team at Goulburn on September 17.
Full-time
South Coast-Monaro 19 (P Rakete, K Blackwell, T Stanford tries; A Bishop 2 conversions) d SIRU 14 (I Merlehan, F Uoifalelahi tries; M Pearson 2 conversions).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.