WEETHALLE'S Winter Paralympian Josh Hanlon has been recognised for a breakout season on the world stage by being named rookie of the year at the Paralympics Australia awards on Thursday night.
The 24-year-old Para-alpine skier showed he'll be one of Australia's best medal hopes long term after finishing sixth in the slalom and 11th in giant slalom at his Winter Olympics debut in Beijing.
"It's been a crazy few years, the whole introduction to the Paralympic world, Paralympic skiing, then getting to Europe, getting across to China - it's been an unreal time," Hanlon told Paralympics Australia.
At a recent school visit in Wagga, Hanlon decared his intention to become one of the world's most dominant sit-skiers, having performed so well at the Olympics despite minimal training since taking up the sport.
He has his sights set on a podium finish at the next Paralympics in Italy in 2026.
"I think the program will change a fair bit with athletes retiring, and coaches getting changed around. It's going to be a pretty big restructure going into this next 'quad'," he said.
"We had to write down goals and get ready for the next season at our program review (last week). I hadn't really thought about that yet but I'd definitely be aiming for podiums."
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
