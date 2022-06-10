The Daily Advertiser
Hanlon's Paralympics debut recognised with rookie of the year award

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 10 2022 - 5:54am, first published 4:30am
RECOGNITION: Josh Hanlon was named winter Paralympics rookie of the year on Thursday night. Picture: Disabled Wintersport Australia

WEETHALLE'S Winter Paralympian Josh Hanlon has been recognised for a breakout season on the world stage by being named rookie of the year at the Paralympics Australia awards on Thursday night.

