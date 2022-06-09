WAGGA under-17s coach Rosemary Clarke has backed her side to embrace the challenge of being the only country-based team in this weekend's state senior titles in Sydney.
After a couple of years where representative carnivals were ruined by COVID, Wagga's under-15 and under-17s both triumphed in division two last year.
The under-15s will remain in division two, given last year's junior state titles were cancelled and most players haven't play representative netball for some time.
But Clarke said her side is more excited than daunted about taking on the talented city-based outfits.
"Our 17s have played in division one before, but it's been a while," Clarke said.
"We've just got to hang our hat on it and go out there to win as many games as we can, and to stay in division one.
"They're good enough to play in division one, they're the only country association to play in division one this year. Newcastle and Illawarra are also there, but they're bigger centres closer to Sydney who have been playing netball.
"It's a challenge, and one the girls are looking forward to. They have trained and worked really hard, and they've been rewarded by playing division one as a country association."
Clarke said her team need only look at the rapid rise of Wagga product Sophie Fawns, now playing for NSW Swifts, as an example of the benefits playing division one can provide.
"Sophie played division one from 14s onwards, and she's gone to to play for the Swifts," she said.
"Division one is where all those girls come from, this is where they get noticed and that's why they want the challenge.
"Sophie's already said she'll be there to catch up with the team at some of the games."
Clarke said the 17s will only lose three players for next year's campaign, leadership group members Tamsyn Goolagon, Claudia Wheatley and Kaylah Upfield.
Upfield plays for Canberra side Capital Spirit in the NSW Premier League, and recently played for Netball NSW's First Nations All Stars team against the GWS Giants Academy.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
