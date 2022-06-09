The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga ready to embrace division one challenge at state titles

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 9 2022 - 8:13am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY: Wagga under-17s players Claudia Wheatley, Kate Wallace, Leila Campbell, Ava Moller and Tamsyn Goolagong will play in this weekend's senior state titles in Sydney. Picture: Madeline Begley

WAGGA under-17s coach Rosemary Clarke has backed her side to embrace the challenge of being the only country-based team in this weekend's state senior titles in Sydney.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.