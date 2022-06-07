SOUTHCITY leaguetag coach Jeffrey Davey hopes his young side will get a confidence boost out of their first win of the season against Gundagai on Sunday
Montana Kearnes scored two tries in the 18-12 win as the Bulls snapped a run of six straight losses to begin the season.
Davey said his side is inexperienced and still learning the ropes, but said the victory will be great for morale heading into the second half of the season.
"It was good to finally get a win and build some confidence in the girls," he said.
"We've got lots of new young players still finding their feet in senior footy, and we look forward to them progressing and becoming a competitive side.
"We're basically a new side this year with a lot of under-16 girls."
Kangaroos coach Dave Warburton has described the chase for a top three spot as "hugely important" after their 18-8 leaguetag road win against Albury on Sunday.
Jada Hartwig and Molly Antone capped strong games with two tries apiece to allow Kangaroos (3-1-2) to leapfrog the Thunder (3-3) into third place on the table.
"It's a good win down there, I don't think we've gone there and got a win," Warburton said.
"We started off real slow, but played a lot better in the second half and got a try at the end to seal the win.
"We defended our line for a long time which was good to see. Jada and Molly didn't just score tries, they did a lot of runs and worked hard, but it was a good all round performance.
"It (third spot and double chance in finals) is hugely important. We dropped a couple of games early in the year we could have got away with, but missed goals cost us in the end and now we've fixed that problem we're heading in the right direction.
I'm not sure if we're up there with the two top teams, but we'll be competitive no doubt and we'll see that when we come up against Brothers (next round on June 18)."
OTHER NEWS
In other matches Brothers were too strong for Junee 30-0 and Temora defeated Young (also 30-0).
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
