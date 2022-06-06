THEY'VE ticked off wins against teams below them on the ladder, and Northern Jets have their sights on proving themselves against the top four after a 47-29 win over East Wagga Kooringal on Saturday.
The win evened their season ledger at 4-4, and ensuring they improved to outright fifth at the halfway mark of the Farrer League season.
All four of the Jets' victories have come against teams outside the top four, which has been crucial in establishing a gap between the bottom half of the competition.
Coach Sharnie McLean was relatively pleased with their first round, but is confident they a scalp against a team above them on the ladder isn't far off.
"I think so (we can beat them)," she said.
"Against Coleambally we had a few different things going on that didn't help, and hopefully we can get a win against them next time.
"We definitely have potential and are capable of getting that top five scalp."
The Jets begin their second round with a tough road trip to second placed North Wagga next weekend.
McLean said a win over the Hawks was important after they were outplayed 82-33 by unbeaten Temora the week before.
"It was a strong finish (to the first half) after quite a big loss against Temora, they're a very talented team," McLean said.
"Because it was so wet and slippery we made sur we played to our strengths. We kept the ball safe and kept working towards what we've been building on.
"I'm fairly sure we'll always just slipped into finals (in recent year), but haven't really made it much further than that. We'll at least aim to get into the top four this time."
The Jets' defence was superb throughout.
"Jacinta McLean was our best on court and Beth New (was close behind)," McLean said.
"Our defence was strong and got a lot of turnovers."
In other matches Temora beat Marrar 58-25, Charles Sturt University accounted for The Rock-Yerong Creek 100-11 and North Wagga defeated Barellan 73-14.
The competition will have this weekend off due to the Queen's Birthday long weekend.
