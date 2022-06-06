The Daily Advertiser
Northern Jets secure important win to grab fifth spot at halfway mark | Photos

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 6 2022 - 7:07am, first published 7:00am
STRETCH FOR IT: Hawk Corinna Bax grabs a pass ahead of Northern Jets' Shelby Worland on Saturday. Picture: Les Smith

THEY'VE ticked off wins against teams below them on the ladder, and Northern Jets have their sights on proving themselves against the top four after a 47-29 win over East Wagga Kooringal on Saturday.

