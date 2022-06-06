GIANTS Orange were handed their first loss of the Wagga Baseball season in the top of the table A grade clash against Red Sox.
Giants Orange went down 7-1 to Red Sox in the first round of the split competition between A grade and B grade last Sunday week.
The game saw strong performances from both sides in both offence and defence, however the Red Sox proved victorious over a seemingly shaky Giants Orange.
Red Sox's Nathan Fantoni was a stand out performance reaching base in all three plate appearances, collecting a single and double in his first two at-bats.
In B grade, Jackals Red enjoyed a 11-5 win over Jackals Black.
Leaving runners on base proved very costly for Jackals Black, who left seven runners on base compared to Jackals Red's two. Sam Mulligan of Jackals Red played a significant role in their win, reaching base in all three of his plate appearances and capitalising on these; scoring all three times.
