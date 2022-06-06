The Daily Advertiser

Red Sox down Giants Orange in Wagga Baseball's top of the table A grade clash

June 6 2022 - 4:30am
MISS: Red Sox's Nathan Fantoni swings unsuccessfully in the A grade Wagga baseball game at Jubilee Park last Sunday week. Picture: Wagga Baseball

GIANTS Orange were handed their first loss of the Wagga Baseball season in the top of the table A grade clash against Red Sox.

