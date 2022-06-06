Hayden Lomax has had a big impact since making his return to Temora this season and now the Dragons are hoping their hooker won't be sidelined for too long.
Lomax left Alfred Oval in an ambulance after breaking his wrist late in their 36-6 loss to Young on Sunday
It was one of three injuries for the Dragons, but by far the most serious.
Lomax has had a big impact through the middle since returning to his junior club after a number of years in the St George Illawarra system.
Captain-coach Josh McCrone remains hopeful he can still have an impact for the club this season.
"He's been massive for us and he'll be a massive loss," McCrone said.
"Hopefully it is not too bad but whether he's playing or not he's still a massive part of our club.
"Obviously we'd like him out there playing and with the way the year is travelling with the long weekend coming up, and then we run into a couple of byes, there is plenty of time.
"Although there are seven games to go it happens over about three months and I'm sure in that period of time he will be back."
Gavin Kite, who came off the bench and scored their lone try looms as the obvious replacement at dummy half and spending most of his time at lock so far this season.
The loss was Temora's first of the season, and lost the Challenge Cup in the process.
However McCrone believes it will be a good learning experience for the side who are in uncharted territory as they look to book a finals berth for the first time in over a decade.
"Their (Young's) body position was pretty good into contact, they were getting a lot of quick play-the-balls and that's stuff we can fix up," he said.
"We ended up with one fresh guy on the bench and that's tough against any side let alone a quality side like Young."
Temora had a couple good chances early but they failed to finish them off.
Young capitalised to open the scoring midway through the first half and soon found themselves in a dominant position.
However McCrone was impressed with how the team toughed it out.
"I don't think at any stage did we give up," he said.
"Everything that happened for them they scored off the end of it and when we made our breaks we weren't able to score.
"Some days it happens and some days it doesn't. That's just footy and the good thing is we've got another two games before the round is done so we've still got everyone to play.
"At the halfway point of the year we're excited for what we can do in the back half."
The general bye has come at a good time for the club who picked up their first real injury concerns of the season.
Winger Harrison Starr had limited minutes due to a leg injury while five-eighth Jock Ward picked up a knee complaint and also failed to finish the clash.
Temora will be looking to hit back when they host winless Southcity at Nixon Park on June 19.
