An 80-metre intercept try capped off Damian Willis' 150th game for Gundagai and helped them to another big win to start the season.
With retirement plans a couple of seasons ago well and truly shelved, Willis produced a display much younger players would be proud of in the 44-10 win over Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday.
Advertisement
It could have been much worse for the winless Bulls with the Tigers only converting two of their 10 tries in windy conditions.
Willis,had announced his retirement leading into the 2018 and 2020 grand finals but it never looked like sticking.
Tigers captain-coach Luke Berkrey is confident the 38-year-old still has plenty more to give.
"It was a great try too, an 80-metre intercept try," Berkrey said.
"Willy means a lot to the club and has been fantastic ever since he moved over.
"It's his 10th year so I was really happy we could get the win for him and for him to come up with a try like that is great.
"He's as fit as he has been in the six years I've been with the club and his work off the field is really helping on the field despite his age."
READ MORE
The big win ensures Gundagai are the only unbeaten side heading into the June long weekend break.
However he knows there is still plenty of improvement in the Tigers.
"The scoreboard probably doesn't show but we probably bombed five tries in the first half where we we either over or it was a forward pass and we only kicked two from 10 so the scoreboard looks a bit different if we convert them and score those tries," Berkrey said.
"It's good to get another win and if someone had of asked me at the start of the year would you take that start you definitely would but the positive is I still see loads of improvement in our team and always thought with some new players in key positions we wouldn't be at our best to start so hopefully we can keep building."
Latrell Siegwalt scored a double against his former club to take a 20-4 lead into half-time.
Nathan Rose also bagged a double taking on the Bulls for the first time.
Royce Tout was also strong again through the middle while Zac Fairall did well after being given his chance at hooker for the injured James Luff.
Advertisement
While the Tigers took another big win to make it five so far this season, Berkrey was also impressed with the attitude of the Bulls who never gave up.
"They had a crack and didn't go away," he said.
Gundagai will now look to end their Albury hoodoo when they tackle the Thunder at Greenfield Park on June 19 while Southcity face off against Temora.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.