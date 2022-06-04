Waratahs run right over Reddies

Waratahs scored 33 unanswered points to charge CSU and move into second half at the midway point of the Southern Inland season.
Playing under lights at Conolly Rugby Complex, Waratahs took advantage of Liam Krautz being yellow carded for a deliberate knock down on his try line after Reddies had made it a two-point game on Saturday.
Waratahs crossed twice with their numerical advantage and kept on charging to run out 47-12 victors.
Coach Jonno Andreou thought their defensive pressure and fitness really told.
"I think having a good first half, sticking to our structure and our pattern really paved the way in the second half," Andreou said.
"We based this whole game on defence and we defended really well. It was our best defensive game all year."
Waratahs scored twice in the opening 20 minutes of the clash to jump out to an early lead before Brandon Gilchrist got CSU on the scoreboard.
Reddies trailed 14-5 at half-time but cut into the margin with John McMahon scored following a rare scrum win with 28 minutes to play.
The game changed with Krautz on the sidelines as Waratahs started to take advantage of some added space.
Rob Selosse bagged a late double while Gerard McTaggart and George Mallat combined for a nice long-range try.
Andreou was again impressed with McTaggart at five-eighth while Lachie Day made an impact returning to fullback.
However it's going to have to change for their clash with Tumut after the general bye with McTaggart to undergo surgery on a broken finger he's played with in their last three games.
"Gerard was really good at 10 again," Andreou said.
"With Rob Selosse, George Mallat and Lachie Day playing fullback it helps us find time and space more but Gerard has a broken finger so we'll miss him for the next four weeks."
Meanwhile CSU will look to hit back from consecutive losses when they take on winless Leeton on June 18.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
