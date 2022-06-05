The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Thunder secures important victory over Kangaroos

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 5 2022 - 9:38am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUT OF MY WAY: Ty Fletcher tries to palm off James Smart in Albury's win over Kangaroos at Greenfield Park on Sunday. Picture: Ash Smith

A big defensive effort helped Albury to a crucial win over Kangaroos to keep them inside the top five.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.