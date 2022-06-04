MARRAR reclaimed top spot on the Farrer League ladder with a percentage-boosting 89-point win over Temora on Saturday.
Five unanswered goals in the opening term laid the platform as Marrar their fifth straight victory with a 15.16 (106) to 2.5 (17) win at Nixon Park.
Advertisement
The first surprise of the day came with Temora premiership player Matt Harpley being a late-call up to take on his old club in his first senior appearance for Marrar.
He kicked three goals, while Caleb Walker also impressed with two goals in his senior debut.
Marrar coach Shane Lenon conceded Temora were well undermanned but couldn't have been happier with the way his team attacked the contest.
"I was pretty disappointed in our last game before the bye. There was a lot of areas of that game that we let ourselves down in but obviously with the bye, we had a couple of weeks to prepare for this game and the response was really good," Lenon said.
"We fixed up a few areas that we addressed in our last game and we had an even spread of contributors, that was the other thing, it was an good team performance, but in saying that, Temora were undermanned, they obviously had some players missing.
"It was the way we went about it though, it was a pretty strong performance, I was pretty happy with how the boys went about it."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Chris O'Donnell, Billy Toy, Nick Molkentin and Jack McPherson were among Marrar's better players. Joe Morton shone for Temora, while Brad Moye booted their only two goals in an impressive burst early in the second term.
On Harpley, who had booted 21 goals in five reserve grade games, and was the league's first grade leading goalkicker in 2017, Lenon was happy to give him a chance against his old club.
"Yeah it was good. He wasn't picked to play but Will Keogh pulled out with sickness so it opened up a position and Harps has been training and playing well in the twos so we gave him his opportunity," Lenon said.
"He was rapt to get the opportunity and he played his role, which was good to see."
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 5.3 8.6 12.11 15.16 (106)
Temora Kangaroos 0.0 2.0 2.1 2.5 (17)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: M.Harpley 3, C.ODonnell 2, Z.Walgers 2, C.Walker 2, J.Reynolds 2, N.Cooper 2, S.Emery 1, D.O'Reilly 1; Temora Kangaroos: B.Moye 2
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.