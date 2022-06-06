The Daily Advertiser
Baxter finding niche in Bulldogs forward line

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 6 2022 - 7:10am, first published 5:30am
FORWARD MIX: Andrew Emery (right) celebrates a goal with Turvey Park skipper Jack Haggar during last week's win over Wagga Tigers. Picture: Madeline Begley

HAVING two 'Baxter's' in the forward line can be confusing, but Canberra recruit Corey Baxter believes Turvey Park's new-look forward line is ready to hit its peak in the back end of the season.

