HAVING two 'Baxter's' in the forward line can be confusing, but Canberra recruit Corey Baxter believes Turvey Park's new-look forward line is ready to hit its peak in the back end of the season.
The 30-year-old has hit a purple patch recently, backing up a five-goal haul in a tight loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong with three more in Saturday's seven-goal win over Wagga Tigers.
The victory gave the fifth-placed Bulldogs a two-game gap over the chasing pack before they travel to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in a battle for fourth spot next weekend.
Baxter and fellow recruit Andrew Emery are finding their niche alongside Baxter Wallett, who booted five goals against the Tigers and sits third on the league's goalkicking chart with 26.
After a two year stint with Narrandera in 2018 and 2019, Baxter played with Shellharbour last year.
It was over a couple of beers with fellow Bulldog and former Ainslie teammate, Shaun Allan, where plans to join him at Maher Oval were hatched.
"It was actually Shaun Allan that convinced me to play with Turvey, we were at the Gold Coast catching up with a mate," Baxter said.
"He said come and play with Turvey, and I ended up on the phone with Zocc (Michael Mazzocchi) that day."
Baxter said he can feel the forward structure starting to take shape.
"We jel really well in the forward line. We communicate well and we bond after every game, which brings us closer.
"Andrew (Emery) is that hit up target, and he always at least brings the ball down for our crumbers if he doesn't mark it."
The Bulldogs are looking for their first top five scalp of the season at Mangoplan next Sunday, but the win over the Tigers has eased some pressure as they look for a first finals appearance since 2010.
