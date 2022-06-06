The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Football Wagga will review the circumstances surrounding a team sheet error in South Wagga's 4-1 win over Tumut

MM
By Matt Malone
June 6 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON SONG: Nick Forsyth scored twice for South Wagga in the 4-1 win over Tumut on Sunday. Picture: Madeline Begley

South Wagga will have to wait until later in the week to find out whether their 4-1 over Tumut on Sunday will stand.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.