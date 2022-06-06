South Wagga will have to wait until later in the week to find out whether their 4-1 over Tumut on Sunday will stand.
The result was officially 'under review' on Sunday night after it was determined that two South Wagga players weren't unloaded onto the online team sheet, on Dribl, correctly.
Football Wagga will review the circumstances and expect to have a resolution by mid-week.
South Wagga coach Andy Heller hopes common sense prevails and the Warriors retain their three points.
"It was an error with Dribl. One or two players didn't get uploaded properly," Heller said.
"It's a new system, we're all trying to work with it. I'd hope common sense would prevail."
Nick Forsyth, one of the players not uploaded correctly, scored a brace in the win, while Luke Graham and Faisal Kheder also got on the scoresheet.
Daniel Castle scored Tumut's goal.
Heller was pleased to see his undermanned South Wagga team tough out a good win, but at the same time, hopes they are able to keep it given it has put them back into fourth spot.
"We didn't play the usual South Wagga brand of football, we had to be a bit cynical," he said.
"We feel like we've lost two games in the last minute already, even though they were draws, and this one we've lost after the final whistle, at the moment."
