HANWOOD claimed another top four scalp as they stretched their winning streak to eight in the Pascoe Cup on Sunday.
The Griffith powerhouse proved how far they sit on top of the competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Henwood Park, who entered the round in fourth spot.
Advertisement
Anthony Agresta led the charge for Hanwood with a hat-trick of goals, while Josh de Rossi, Brad Clark and Andy Gamble finished the rout.
Remarkably, Hanwood completed the demolition job with again a number of regular Pascoe Cup players missing.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco was rapt with the performance.
"Very happy. We had a lot of boys out again," Bertacco said.
"This long weekend's come at the right time, with a general bye. We had six players come into the squad and play in different positions and things like that, the conditions as well, the pitch was pretty slippery so to take the 6-0, it's a very positive result."
Hanwood led 2-0 at half-time and did not stop there, piling on another four goals after the break.
Bertacco praised the hunger within his team for going on with the job.
"The boys really kicked on, they really set the tone again. They set the tone that they want a clean sheet so that was the number one priority and everything else from there was a bonus," he said.
"They were hungry for goals, even with 10 seconds to go there was four boys streaming forward trying to get on the end of something, they're just hungry at the moment, it's perfect, that's what you want from your squad. If they're hungry, half the job is done."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The big win paves the way for the top of the table showdown between Hanwood and Leeton United, after the general bye.
Leeton and Cootamundra will play on this weekend's general bye when they make up for their game that was deferred earlier in the season.
Leeton will enter the fixture in winning form on the back of a 2-1 win over Young on Sunday.
Henri Gardner scored both goals, including a long-range cracker, to continue their undefeated start to the season.
Cootamundra have also been in better form themselves in recent weeks despite not being able to get a win on the board.
Advertisement
They went down 3-1 to third-placed Lake Albert at O'Connor Park on Sunday.
That comes after 4-2 and 4-0 losses to Tolland and Wagga United in previous weeks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.