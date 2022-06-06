Late Waratahs try ends CSU's unbeaten start

Harriet Elleman pushed off two would-be tacklers to charge 40 metres through the centre of CSU's defence to end their unbeaten run.
Elleman scored with 50 seconds remaining to hand Waratahs a 32-29 victory at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
It was a game filled with momentum changes, but Waratahs coach Mark Macarthur was impressed with how his side kept their heads.
"It was always going to be one of the toughest games of the season," Macarthur said.
"Reddies and 'Tahs are teams who play very similar and like to get it to the edge and they like to go fast.
"It was a bit of a battle but luckily we came out this time.
"Going into the second half we did have a bit of a roll on but swings come with the game and regardless of when they come you have to deal with them."
Ellen McIntyre scored an early double to give Reddies a 12-0 lead.
However Waratahs responded with the next four tries to take a 20-12 lead into half-time.
The break provided another momentum change as Reddies scored the next three tries to have a seven-point buffer with seven minutes to play.
However Waratahs were quick to respond as Andrea Noldin found space out wide to score her second and cut the margin to two points.
Elleman then scored the winner to ensure little separated the four finals bound teams at the midway point of the season.
CSU remains on top on 27 points with Ag College, who enjoyed a 37-10 win over Albury at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday, two points behind.
Sarah Noona, Megan Seis and Liz Young all scored two tries in Ag College's win.
Waratahs moved into third, a point behind Ag College and one in front of Griffith, while Wagga City are 13 points adrift in fifth.
Macarthur expects the win will give the side plenty of confidence in the tight competition.
"The top four teams have sort of been predetermined, you've got Aggies, you've got Reddies, you've got Griffith and you've got us but the other teams are still getting stronger," he said.
"Across the whole board every team is getting stronger from season to season but we just have to keep working harder for when we come across those top three teams."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
