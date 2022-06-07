THE ACT Brumbies have no doubt Corey Toole will bring the attacking brilliance he's showcased in Sevens rugby to the 15-man game after signing with the Super Rugby Pacific club for the next two seasons.
Wagga product Toole has been a sensation for Australia's Sevens team, scoring the second most tries on the world circuit. The 22-year-old wants to continue to play both formats with the Commonwealth Games and World Cup on the Sevens agenda later this year.
Brumbies CEO Phil Thomson said Toole has earned the right for a crack at Super Rugby through strong form and improvement through their academy system.
"You can't train speed, he's played enough 15s rugby and we don't see any issues with that," Thomson said.
"We're very conscious of giving locals an opportunity, guys who have come through our pathways and academy programs.
"It's about giving them the training environment to see if they can move into professional rugby, and Corey's given us all the indications he'll make the transition.
"We see the potential in Corey and that's why we've contracted him with us for the next two years."
Toole's coach at Canberra club rugby level, Gungahlin mentor Glenn Carey, urged him to continue to back the x-factor skill set which caught the eye of the Brumbies in the first place.
Club legend Stephen Larkham will return for a second head coaching stint next season, and Toole will likely be earmarked as a winger.
"He'll generally take (coaching) direction, but I think he realises what he's done in Sevens is what's got him noticed," Carey said.
"To potentially go into his shell and play more structured isn't ideal, and I suspect that's what they'll tell him as well.
"What's he done in the last 18 months, if it was me I'd give him a license to roam and back his speed.
"Obviously there's not as much room in 15s, but if he gets some early ball his footwork is pretty good and at least gets the soft shoulder getting behind the ad line.
"There's a few things he needs to focus on once he gets back to 15s, especially kicking.
"If it was me I'd like to see him roam around the field when they have the ball, and they're probably looking at him as an impact player to start with."
Carey said it hasn't been a surprise to witness Toole's rise after watching him tear apart Canberra defences the past two years.
"It's not really (surprising), especially considering the football he's been playing in Canberra the past two seasons," he said.
"He was almost untouchable and scored lots of tries, and plenty of long range one everyone's seen in the Sevens.
"It took him a while to find his feet (when he first arrived in Canberra). A lot of the work he was doing in the (Brumbies) academy was improving his skills and confidence.
"Once he realised he could take a hit and didn't necessarily have to run around blokes all the time, he got a bit more confidence.
Carey added Toole's defensive ability is an underrated part of his game.
"His defence has been pretty impressive from my perspective watching the Sevens, and 15s wingers are probably doing less defensive work," he said.
"Obviously his attack is outstanding and that's what gets you on the highlights packages. But being able to defend some of the tries he's saved this year as well, he's made some crucial tackles tight games."
