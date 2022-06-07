The Daily Advertiser
Brumbies sign Wagga's rugby sevens star to two-year Super Rugby deal

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 7 2022 - 7:24am, first published 7:00am
SIGNED UP: Wagga's sevens star Corey Toole has signed with ACT Brumbies for two seasons. Picture: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby

THE ACT Brumbies have no doubt Corey Toole will bring the attacking brilliance he's showcased in Sevens rugby to the 15-man game after signing with the Super Rugby Pacific club for the next two seasons.

JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

