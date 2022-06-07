RIVERINA products did their chances of surviving the final cut for Allies selection no harm with starring display for a combined NSW/ACT Academy side against South Australia in Adelaide on the weekend.
Griffith's Harry Rowston, who was named in the initial 46-player Allies squad for the national championships later this month, was best on ground with 23 touches, nine marks and six inside 50s in the 8.9 (57) to 4.9 (33) win.
Turvey Park duo Luke Fellows and Angus Curry were also standouts, while Wagga underage player Harvey Thomas was also influential across half-back.
Giants Academy members Rowston, Fellows, Curry, Nick Madden, Nick Newton and Luke Lawrence were all selected in the Allies squad.
A training camp will be held in Sydney this Saturday, followed by a 'North v South' match on Sunday.
The squad will then be cut to the 23 players to feature in the national championships, which begins with a rematch against South Australia in Adelaide on Sunday, June 19.
Giants Academy's Riverina coach, Tim Sullivan, said the performances in Adelaide were ideal timing for the players vying for Allies selection.
"South Australia reached out wanting to have a practice match," Sullivan said.
"NSW/ACT had 12 Swans and 12 Giants picked, and won pretty well in the end. That group of guys had never trained together before, and it reiterates we need the academies here to be strong and to give those kids an opportunity living in the area.
"We had some good top age kids last year. This year they're probably the most coachable group I've come across, they take instruction and put it into play out on the field.
"They work on it at training and apply it come game day, which is really pleasing."
Fellows contributed 21 touches and a goal against South Australia, and Sullivan said the wingman is capable of attracting attention in the upcoming AFL draft.
"His performances show it. His GPS numbers are elite for the AFL, I'm talking the top percentage of AFL players with the way he works up the ground," he said.
