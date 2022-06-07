The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Riverina talent press Allies claims in win over South Australia

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
June 7 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HARD BALL GET: Luke Fellows gets a clearance as Harvey Thomas (right) watches on during NSW/ACT Academy's win over South Australia in Adelaide on the weekend.

RIVERINA products did their chances of surviving the final cut for Allies selection no harm with starring display for a combined NSW/ACT Academy side against South Australia in Adelaide on the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.