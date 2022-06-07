GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong coach Courtney Menzies admits she never expected the side to sit second at the halfway mark of her first season in charge.
The Lions are 6-2 after Saturday's 69-32 win over Narrandera, although they have played one more game than Wagga Tigers and Griffith, who are both 5-2 with a better percentage.
"I didn't expect to be second on the ladder, but the close games we've won have been really helpful," Menzies said.
"I'm giving the girls this week off training because we've got two weeks off (competition bye followed by club bye) to rest some bodies, leading into Tigers which is going to be a very tough game."
Menzies said the instant impact of under-17s players Anna Sase, Abbey Hamblin and Eliza Walsh had been a major factor in their success.
"The 17s girls that have been brought up have locked in their spots," Menzies said.
"Our 17s side has been right up the top (in recent years) so they have that feeling of winning.
"Jessica Sommerfield also came back from an ACL in round four and has done really well. She had a best on court the other week against Leeton and is starting to hit her straps."
In other matches, Wagga Tigers extended their winning streak to five with a 50-35 win over Turvey Park, which means they retain a top three spot on percentage over Griffith heading into the competition bye.
