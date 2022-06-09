The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Southern Inland Rugby Union will honour their history before attempting an 11th straight Brumbies Provincial Championship

MM
By Matt Malone
June 9 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEY ADDITION: Wagga City's Noa Rabici in action at Southern Inland Rugby Union (SIRU) men's representative training last Sunday. Rabici will play at outside centre on Saturday. Picture: Les Smith

Southern Inland Rugby Union (SIRU) will honour their history before embarking on the mission to win a 11th straight Brumbies Provincial Championships in Wagga on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.