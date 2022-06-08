MYLES Stewart has proven himself to his team, now he's ready to prove himself on the world stage when Nero Continental tours Europe from next week.
The Wagga rider, who registered a criterium podium finish in the Oceania Championships in April, will embark on a seven week European tour, where the squad will race in UCI and Pro Kermesse races.
The 22-year-old follows in the footsteps of younger sister Bronte, who racked up some solid results as part of an Australian under-19 squad's tour of Europe recently.
The Tolland Cycling Club member said he's far more confident in his ability after securing some good results for Nero in his second year with the team.
"The boys get around me a bit more now, knowing they can back me in at the finish," the sprinter said.
"Going over there I can show some of the younger guys the ropes, but I'm pretty keen to get some results.
"Our first race is four days after we get there (June 19, the Midden-Brabant Poort Omloop) a UCI event and a pretty big race.
"I'll be trying to get the best preparation once we get off the plane, and getting used to the heat over there. The first race will be about finding my feet."
Stewart said working out a race plan competing in bigger bunches with better quality riders will be the biggest challenge.
"It's a learning curve as I've never ridden over there, it's going to be a different calibre of riders and tactically I'll have to work it out," he said.
"Obviously we'll be racing on cobbles and it will be faster and bigger bunches than Australia. It'll be about positioning and trying to get that down pat.
"The bunches are way bigger, and hopefully I'll get myself into a position to have crack."
Four UCI events are on Nero's schedule, and the squad will live in a house together near the Belguim-Netherlands border for the entire trip.
"We'll do all the UCI's and Pro Kermesse's, there's a lot of club races but we won't do all of them," he said.
"We want to do as many as we can, but you have to look after your body over that many weeks."
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
