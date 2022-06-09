East Wagga-Kooringal will be without Dan McCarthy for the next two games after an unsuccessful tribunal appearance on Wednesday night.
McCarthy was suspended for two games by the AFL NSW-ACT independent tribunal after being found guilty of a dangerous tackle on Northern Jets' Jack Fisher in the Farrer League game at Gumly Oval last Saturday.
The tackle was graded as careless, high contact and medium impact with McCarthy and the Hawks choosing to challenge the grading rather than take a one-game suspension with an early guilty plea.
McCarthy pleaded guilty but the Hawks challenged the impacting grading, arguing it was low rather than medium.
They also argued that the contact was to the body, rather than the head.
But the tribunal, that now hears cases via online video, found McCarthy guilty and suspended him for two games.
EWK coach Matt Hard did not want to comment on the suspension.
McCarthy will miss Saturday week's top of the table clash against Marrar at Gumly Oval, and the following week against Temora at Nixon Park.
