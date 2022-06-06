East Wagga-Kooringal may be set to add another name to their long list of unavailable players with Dan McCarthy facing a potential suspension.
McCarthy was reported for a dangerous tackle in the Hawks' 14-point win over Northern Jets at Gumly Oval last Saturday.
The tackle was on Northern Jets' midfielder Jack Fisher deep into the final term. The tackle has been graded as careless, high contact and medium impact.
It results in a two-game suspension but can be reduced to one-game with an early guilty plea. The Hawks have until the end of Tuesday to decide what action they will take.
It was McCarthy's first game back from a strained hamstring.
Should the club take the early guilty plea, McCarthy will miss the top of the table clash against Marrar on July 18.
The list of Hawks out injured last weekend included Jarrad Boumann, Nico Sedgwick, Heath Northey, Nathan Scott, Kieran McCarthy, Tom Pocock, Hayden Nelson and Caleb Wild.
Max Tiernan also joined that list with a suspected ACL injury on the weekend.
