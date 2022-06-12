SOUTHERN Inland Rugby Union (SIRU) were rewarded for an 11th straight Brumbies Provincial Championships with strong reputation in the representative squad.
Selectors named a 23-man Brumbies Provincial squad on Saturday night after SIRU claimed a thrilling 23-22 victory over South Coast-Monaro at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
SIRU players filled eight of the 15 starting positions and then claimed seven of the eight bench spots after a hard-fought victory on home soil.
Ag College's Anthony Taylor was rewarded for a strong game by winning the fly-half position and will be joined by Aggies teammate Max Gay and Tumut's Vincent Wise in the starting backline.
Alex Meades, Adam Mokotuou, Tom Blanch, Alex Farquhar and Connor Swan won starting positions in the forward pack.
Nick McCarthy, who steered SIRU to victory, has been named Brumbies Provincial coach for the third time. He coached them in 2019 and was set to do so again last year before COVID intervened.
McCarthy is happy with the squad that was selected.
"We've got a good mix," McCarthy said.
"It was very even in the starting pack. It was a very difficult selection process."
He revealed more players will be added to the squad to ensure those players that missed Saturday due to injury or unavailability are given a chance.
"We'll add probably 8-10 extended squad players, that don't necessarily had to have played (on Saturday)," McCarthy said.
"We'll create that squad over the next month, have a couple of training sessions. It's hard because we've got to bring two big zones together but we'll probably do that at somewhere like Yass, a central location."
The Brumbies Provincial Squad will take part in the Capital Cup in Goulburn on September 17, where they will face Northern and Southern ACT in a three-way tournament.
An ACT and Southern NSW Griffins team will be selected from that to take part in the Australian Rugby Shield in Adelaide on the October long weekend.
"The guys said (on Saturday night) that we need to be aiming for five blokes from this country side to be in that (Griffins) touring party. Minimum of five," McCarthy said.
"I think we can do that."
Doug Ryan is the assistant coach, while Jake Eaglesham is team manager.
1 Alex Meades (SIRU), 2 Adam Mokotuou (SIRU), 3 Tom Blanch (SIRU), 4 Will Mooney (Monaro), 5 Jordan Wilcox (Monaro), 6 Alex Farquhar (SIRU), 7 Connor Swann (SIRU), 8 Liam Pepper (Monaro), 9 Jackson Reardon (Monaro), 10 Anthony Taylor (SIRU), 11 Vilitati Seru (Monaro), 12 Alec Palmer (Monaro), 13 Max Gay (SIRU), 14 Vincent Wise (SIRU), 15 Adam Lachlan (Monaro); 16 James Bundy (Monaro), 17 Talilotu Uoifalelahi (SIRU), 18 Blake Theunissen (SIRU), 19 Jacob Nielsen (SIRU), 20 Liam Krautz (SIRU), 21 Tully MacPherson-Peacock (SIRU), 22 Noa Rabici (SIRU), 23 Lachlan Day (SIRU). Coach: Nick McCarthy (SIRU).
