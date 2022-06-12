The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Fourteen Southern Inland Rugby Union (SIRU) players selected in Brumbies Provincial men's squad

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 12 2022 - 6:24am, first published 3:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SELECTED: South Coast-Monaro's Jordan Wilcox and Southern Inland Rugby Union's Jacob Nielsen were both picked in the Brumbies Provincial Squad after impressing at Conolly Rugby Park on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

SOUTHERN Inland Rugby Union (SIRU) were rewarded for an 11th straight Brumbies Provincial Championships with strong reputation in the representative squad.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.