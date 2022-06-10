The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Alexander takes break to refresh for back end of season

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 10 2022 - 5:18am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON MEND: GGGM forward George Alexander takes a kick at goal against Turvey Park in round seven. Picture: Madeline Begley

GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong forward George Alexander believes a solid four weeks off football will have him fit and firing for the back half of the year after opting to sit out last week's win over Narrandera.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.