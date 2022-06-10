GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong forward George Alexander believes a solid four weeks off football will have him fit and firing for the back half of the year after opting to sit out last week's win over Narrandera.
The full forward booted two straight bags of nine goals to start the year, in a return from a broken leg which restricted him to seven games in his first season with the Lions last year.
Advertisement
GGGM completed a perfect first round against the Eagles, and don't play again until June 25 with competition and club byes scheduled for the next fortnight.
Alexander is the league's leading goal scorer with 30 goals in six games, despite missing the round four clash against Griffith after rib cartilage damage forced him from the field early against MCUE the previous week.
He said he'll be right to return for their next clash against Wagga Tigers at Robertson Oval.
OTHER NEWS
"I thought I'd jump at the chance as I was a bit sore," Alexander said.
"It's nothing major, just some general soreness and I thought I'd try and get nearly a month off and rest up.
"I did it (rib cartilage) in our second game against Coolamon. I tried playing against Mango (MCUE) and didn't last long."
The return of tall forward options Jacob Olsson and Daniel Foley last week, who kicked four goals apiece, helped offset Alexander's absence.
The Lions (8-0) have still found enough avenues to goal despite not having their key position trio at times, including playing a smaller forward line with Kai Watts in the goal square.
"It worked in pretty well with the timing, those guys coming back last week," Alexander said.
"We've got plenty of options. We can play small and go with Kai and some of those guys a bit deeper. They've stood up a couple of times when we're not there."
Alexander said being pushed hard by Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Turvey Park over the last month was a reminder the Lions will have to adjust to being the 'hunted' for the rest of the campaign.
"Gullie were pretty good, we only scraped away with that and probably shouldn't have won in the end," Alexander said.
"Turvey pushed us, a few teams are playing good footy at the moment. Everyone plays their best against us, they build themselves up for it.
"It tests your depth and you can try new things when guys are out, or things aren't working.
"For me it's definitely better when Foles (Foley) and Olsso (Olsson) are there, it takes some heat off me when there's more options.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.