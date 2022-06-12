Wagga City Wanderers celebrated their return home by bouncing back to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Weston Molonglo.
The goals took a while to come but once they did, it helped the Wanderers rediscover their groove as they scored a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over the winless Magpies at Gissing Oval.
The Wanderers were looking to end a three-game losing streak and their confidence was tested at home as it took until well into the second half to find the back of the net.
The Wanderers had been in control since early in the contest but had not been able to convert that to the scoreboard.
It was Jake Ploenges that secured the breakthrough, putting the Wanderers in front before Matt Mitchell and Alvaro Kelechi also got on the scoreboard.
Wanderers coach Dave Leonard said it was a relief for all involved to see the goals start to fall.
"They were certainly missing a few guys but we were always in control of the game, which was really nice," Leonard said.
"It was just a matter of us scoring that one goal, which took us a little bit longer than we wanted to, because we had multiple chances in the first half, and even in the second, but once we scored that first one, I think it was the relief, not only for me but for the boys as well, then all of a sudden they started playing with a little bit more freedom."
Leonard said it was important win for the Wanderers, particularly with how they had entered last week's general bye on the back of their worst loss of the year, 8-0 to Canberra White Eagles.
"It means everything," he said.
"It doesn't matter what footy you're playing, when you've had a few tough weeks and things don't go well, and you've not been at your best, to get a win and be at home, it's massive.
"It's now a matter of getting back to where we were, that level where we were when we were really competing well with those top teams, it's a matter of getting back to that and that (win) will go a long way towards getting back to that mentality of, you know what, we are a pretty bloody good team."
Kelechi was one of the Wanderers best on Saturday, along with Ploenges, Samson Lucas and Pat Okot.
The Wanderers again went in without Jacob Ochieng (hamstring), as well as Jayden Kinces (quad), but expect to stage both players' gradual return in coming weeks.
The 3-0 win over Weston Molonglo was the Wanderers' first home game since May 7. Seven of the club's first eight games had all been on the road.
It means Saturday's return home was the first of a big bunch of home games over the next two months, where the Wanderers will look to climb back up the ladder.
The win over Weston Molonglo pushed the Wanderers back into sixth spot ahead of a big game against Yoogali next Saturday.
