Football Wagga expect to have a decision early this week on the Pascoe Cup fixture between South Wagga and Tumut.
South Wagga's 4-1 over Tumut at the Bull Paddock last Saturday week was immediately put under review due to an administration error.
A couple of South Wagga players weren't put on the team sheet due to problems with the new online system, Dribl.
The win elevated South Wagga into the Pascoe Cup top four but the loss of points could drop them as low as seventh, making it a nervous wait for the Warriors.
Tumut sit ninth but the points could propel them into eighth spot.
Football Wagga operations manager Dave Merlino originally hoped for an outcome mid last week but expects a decision on Tuesday due to delays with the long weekend.
