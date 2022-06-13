The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Football Wagga continue review into South Wagga v Tumut Pascoe Cup result

MM
By Matt Malone
June 13 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NERVOUS WAIT: Prolific South Wagga goal-scorer Nick Forsyth in action against Tolland last month. Picture: Madeline Begley

Football Wagga expect to have a decision early this week on the Pascoe Cup fixture between South Wagga and Tumut.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.